The US drops Bahamians are rapist language on the latest State Department Advisory…

Americans have lost visa waiver privileges with at least 80 countries for the year! Wonder why?

President Trump and H.E. Sidney Collie at the presentation of credentials of Ambassador Collie on November 29 2017 at the White House. ​

U.S. State Department advises Americans against travel to The Bahamas due to COVID-19.

Attributable to U.S. Embassy Public Affairs Officer, Daniel Durazo:

On August 6, 2020, the Department of State lifted the Global Level 4 Health Advisory. The Global Advisory, initially put in place on March 19, 2020, advised U.S. citizens to avoid all international travel due to the global impact of COVID-19. A detailed media note from the Department is available at https://www.state.gov/lifting-of-global-level-4-global-health-advisory/.

With conditions improving in some countries while potentially deteriorating in others, the Department has returned to our previous system of country-specific levels of travel advice (with Levels from 1-4 depending on country-specific conditions), in order to give travelers detailed and actionable information they need to make informed travel decisions. We continue to recommend U.S. citizens exercise caution when traveling abroad due to the unpredictable nature of the pandemic.

Under this return to country-specific levels of travel advice, the Travel Advisory for The Bahamas is now Level 4 (do not travel), due to health and safety measures and COVID-related conditions; U.S. citizens are advised to exercise increased caution in The Bahamas due to crime (the same as before the pandemic). We encourage all interested parties to read the full updated Travel Advisory at https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/traveladvisories/traveladvisories/the-bahamas-travel-advisory.html