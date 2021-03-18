The world’s most outspoken critic of COVID19 has died of a heart condition…

President John Magufuli

BP BREAKING| Tanzania’s President John Magufuli who urged citizens ‘to pray coronavirus away’ has died

Tanzania’s President John Magufuli has died at a hospital in Dar es Salaam, the country’s vice president announced in a televised address on Wednesday. He was 61.

“President John Magufuli died of a heart ailment that he has battled for over 10 years,” Samia Suluhu Hassan said.

She added that the president had been receiving treatment at Mzena hospital since Sunday, and announced 14 days of national mourning.

Hassan is now the acting president of Tanzania. While a date for her swearing-in has not yet been announced, she will be Tanzania’s first female president.

Tanzanian President John Magufuli attended the inauguration of Incumbent South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on May 25, 2019.

After days of speculation that Magufuli was ill with Covid-19, the country’s Prime Minister dispelled the rumors last week. Magufuli, who usually made weekly public appearances at Sunday church services, had not been seen since February 27, fueling reports that he was ill and was being treated abroad.

Kassim Majaliwa said he was surprised people were questioning the president’s whereabouts, adding that the leader was “fine and continuing with his daily activities,” as he spoke during a Friday prayer session at a mosque in the country’s Njombe region, according to state broadcaster Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation.