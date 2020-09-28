There is serious community spread at the Department of Corrections and the Prison Chief is not clear as to what is happening right there under his leadership!

Bahamas Department of Correctional Services head Mr. Charles Murphy.

NASSAU| On last week Monday the Tribune wrote an article how Bahamas Department of Correctional Services head Mr. Charles Murphy told the press that he has no reports of confirmed COVID-19 cases at the prison.

He said this with the assurance that all was well and he dismissed any reports saying otherwise.

Reports have surfaced for weeks now about a prison outbreak of COVID-19 at the Department of Corrections.

A few months back BP reported how a prison band member and a member of the prison medical team both were infected with COVID19 and we in quarantine. Since that report we have not had an eye on the prison service and assured our readers over the weekend that because of Mr. Murphy’s comments we will pay FOX HILL a visit.

You know when some people believe they can tell a lie and get away with it – THAT IS SERIOUS! We told our readers we will do an update at the prison, and, yes, as quick as that, our updates are in.

Bahamas Press can now report The Commissioner is not being truthful with the press. The question now is, though, will the MEDIA Personalities in the country do their job?

Right now The Commissioner doesn’t know that a dorm at the prison called “L-Dorm” has been quarantined. Some 40 inmates in that section have been isolated from the rest of the prison population and more than half have presented with COVID19 systems. But the Prison BOSS does not know this?

Right now The Commissioner doesn’t know Janae Armbrister (who has been cleared after being in quarantine to return to work) and Geralene Forbes, both corporals at the Department of Corrections, are on leave after coming down with COVID-19. They too had tested POSITIVE!

Right now The Commissioner doesn’t know Janae Armbrister was in fact admitted to Doctor’s Hospital WEST for treatment for her COVID-19 condition. How does BP know this and the Prison Chief don’t?

We also know – but the Commissioner Murphy doesn’t that his entire Tactical Team as the Bahamas Department of Corrections Services are in quarantine. He don’t know this?! What is this?

Right now The Commissioner doesn’t know the training of some 85 recruits at the Department of Corrections has stopped due to several trainees coming down with COVID related conditions. The entire staff in the Training Section is in quarantine for the past week now. Do you think Mr. Murphy knew this when he spoke with the press? We at BP knew it and now you Joe Public do, too! But there is more!

The Licence Plate Dept officers were ALL QUARANTINED after a positive case of one of its staff. How come the Prison Chief doesn’t know this?

Right now The Commissioner doesn’t know his prison staff connected to the Public Relations Department are all out of office and are in quarantine. Both female officers Pratt and Ferguson are still out and home. But you see only BP knows this and we challenge anyone to deny it! Just deny it so we can go deeper into the facts!

Now we at BP know more but we don’t want to alarm the public or make families of inmates worried. But when a Prison Chief could get in front of the MEDIA and say there are “no reports of confirmed COVID-19 cases at the prison…” then you know the ‘NATION’s CHIEF INVESTIGATOR’, BP, must show that the prison chief, in his attempt to speak an untruth, is circulating FAKE NEWS!

We report yinner decide!