Thoughts on the unmanifested Grand Bahamian who entered the Bahamas and tested positive to COVID 19 – ANOTHER LIE?

HE DOES NOT EXIST!

HE’S A GHOST OF THE PRIME MINISTERS MAKING! A Hologram!

So how did Linda Treco Mackey get back in Florida?

HERE’S WHY:

It’s next to Impossible to leave the US and not be manifested. Once you receive an electronic ticket you’re automatically on the manifest. Without this electronic ticket you CANNOT pass through security checkpoints; This person has yet to be added to the official COVID 19 cases. We were told it was a male and he landed in Freeport but no new cases were reported between May 6th and May 10th. The number stood at 92 until today May 11th when the number increased to 93 and that was an elderly New Providence male.

WHY DID THE PRIME MINISTER LIE?

HE IS STILL UPSET HE WAS FORCED TO BRING THESE 100 BAHAMIANS HOME AND WANTED AN EXCUSE TO CLOSE THE BORDER AGAIN PREVENTING OTHER BAHAMIANS FROM RETURNING HOME!

I’m not a betting man but if I was I would bet that we will never find out what the PMs investigation into this charade yields because there will be no investigation. Just like the OBAN missing file investigation. Or the BPL Board Investigation!

However, if the media and public continue to push for the name or names of those involved and the name of the “ghost” I fear we will find again that our Prime Minister is a habitual liar and not worthy or qualified for the high office he holds.

How many lies from The PM will be too many for Bahamians? And will this one BIG FAT LIE finally be the straw that broke the camels back? Time will Tell!

