THREE (3) ADDITIONAL CONFIRMED COVID-19 CASES Update #94

The Ministry of Health confirms today that there are three (3) additional confirmed cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to one hundred sixteen (116). There have been eighteen (18) confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Grand Bahama, eighty-four (84) confirmed cases in New Providence, one (1) confirmed case in Cat Cay, and thirteen (13) confirmed cases on the island of Bimini.

The newly confirmed cases are as follows:

 Case #114 is a twenty-five (25) year old female of New Providence with no history of

travel. This case remains in isolation at home.

 Case #115 is a fifty-two (52) year old male of Grand Bahama with no history of travel. This case is currently in hospital; and

 Case #116 is a thirty-nine (39) year old male of Grand Bahama with no history of travel.

This case also remains in isolation at home. Health officials continue to follow the condition of the other current COVID-19 positive cases.

The public is reminded to practice the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

 wear a face mask when you leave home;

 wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and if soap and water

are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 70% alcohol;

 cover your cough or sneeze in your inner elbow or with a tissue; and

 clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as phones, remotes controls, counters, doorknobs, and keyboards.

Do your part to prevent the spread of COVID-19.