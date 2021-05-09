Three Bahamians arrested on the high seas in Cuba with suspected drugs on their vessel…

file photo

BP BREAKING| Three Bahamian males are in custody this afternoon after their go fast boat was intercepted in Cuban waters loaded with drugs. One of the engines was shot-out by the Cubans.

Back on February 15th, Cuban authorities discovered approximately 2,000 pounds of marijuana on a speedboat with three purported Bahamians onboard in waters off the eastern coast of the country.

The drugs in that arrest had a street value of approximately $2 million.

Interestingly, Monday marks the 41st Anniversary of the murder of four RBDF Marines on HMBS Flamingo.

