Three crash in vehicle while driving on the wet roadways…

NASSAU| BP is reporting a male was stabbed in Elizabeth Estates tonight. Close friends attempted to rush via private vehicle that victim to hospital, but crashed into an electricity pole while driving on the wet roads.

After being rescued by EMS service all three are now detained in hospital.

A second male shot in the back in COWPEN ROAD – POLICE REFUSES TO SHARE OR REPORT THE DETAILS!

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting a male has been shot in his back in the Cowpen Road area late last night. FOUR HOURS LATER with the arrival with no ambulance he was taken to PMH via private vehicle.

That male victim in that shooting is now listed in critical condition.

Crime ain’t down – CRIME REPORTING IS THOUGH!

