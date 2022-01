Mandie Constantakis Jr, Mandi Constantakis and Trevon Roxbury.

LONG Island| The passing of Mandie Constantakis Jr, 19, Manoli Constantakis, 21, and Trevon Roxbury 19 last evening foĺlowing a bad traffic fatality in the Mangrove Bush community of Long Island has left the island and country in shock.

Three hardworking fishermen lost their livesarounf 11pm Friday evening as their vehicle lost control. Today is a painful day.

Pray for their families and the entire community of Long Island.

May they rest in peace.