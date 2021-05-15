Three die nine shot in a spate of violence on New Providence last night – See updates below…

file photo

9pm FRIDAY NIGHT| BP BREAKING| As BP starts firing up we are reporting homicide #42. Three men were shotup on Robinson Road tonight. One of the victims died on the scene, two showed up at PMH. Three more men arrived at PMH and one opened fire in the hospital. We at BP wonder if the $1.9m SpotShotter system is registering all this gunfire? We know police have long stopped reporting crimes.

Saturday 7am| BP BREAKING| Police are on the scene now through Dorsett Street, Fox Hill, where the body of a man was found with wounds consistent with gunshots.He died on the scene becoming the 43rd homicide victim for the year.

SATURDAY 10AM | BP Breaking| A second victim in that shooting in the Grove last night has died. The homicide count has now climbed to 44 for the year.