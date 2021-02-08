Three fishermen missing at sea since last Sunday Jan. 31st…

Barry Cartwright, 57, one of the three boaters who went missing on January 31, 2021, after their 12-foot skiff left Potter’s Cay to fish for a few hours around the northern coast of New Providence but never returned.

The boaters — Barry Cartwright, 57, a father of one, and two other men, known as Stephen and “Molar” — left Potter’s Cay last week Sunday on a 12-foot skiff to fish for a few hours around the northern coast of New Providence and were expected back the same day.

They have not been seen since.