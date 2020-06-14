Three men confirmed dead after being shot by police on Cowpen Road West on Saturday

NASSAU| Officers say they found a gun in the car of three men shot and killed on Cowpen Road West this afternoon. Their families are on the scene and are angered by their deaths.

Police officers shot and killed the three men during a shoot-out after 12pm on Saturday.

According to Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle, a burial was underway at Spikenard Cemetery off Cowpen Road when police officers on patrol saw a white Honda Accord parked on the eastern section of the cemetery.

Police believe the men were targeting someone attending the funeral.

According to Rolle, one officer approached the Honda and saw three men inside the vehicle. According to police one of the persons inside the vehicle started shooting at the officers, who returned fire, killing all three men.

“We won’t stand by and allow our officers to be injured or the public,” Rolle said.

Meanwhile, while on Abaco Green Turtle Cay to be exact a deranged white man opened fire on Royal Bahamas Defence Force officers after being warned to stay out of the area while on his vessel during lockdowns. That suspect has been charged and granted bail to leave the country! Perhaps he is back on Green Turtle Cay – WHO KNOWS!

And just days before that incident a man on Abaco was shot more than five times by police and killed near his yard after police claimed he attacked them with a machete. Well, a dead man cannot talk! Why was it necessary to shot and injure a suspect more than five times? What is this?

Anyway with one gun in this car how is it three men are dead?

