Three shot in a mass deadly shooting incident in Bel Air Estate – Man dies and 10-year-old in critical condition following this incident…

Homicide victim #30 is 33-year-old Peron Bain.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting homicide #30 on Friday, which has left one man dead and another three victims in hospital.

BP has identified the victim as 33-year-old Peron Bain. He died on the scene of the bloody incident; gunned down in a hail of bullets.

We can report on early Friday afternoon a gold colour vehicle drove up in the Golden Gates community of Bell Air Estates just off Inagua Way and opened fire on the group.

Police confirm, “Three individuals exited the vehicle and walked in their direction discharging firearms at them. As a result, three persons were shot – one being a ten-year-old”.

According to police, the murdered man was one of the gunshot victims. Two more were taken to hospital with gunshot wounds, one being a 10-year-old girl, who was shot in the head. Another person was taken to hospital as a result of injuries sustained while attempting to flee the scene.

This latest spate of violence unfolded just 24 hours earlier when another bloody incident, which ended at the Fox Hill police station. That incident recorded the country’s 29th homicide incident. A male and female were driving on Lumumba Lane on Wednesday, when a black vehicle approached them and open fire hitting both occupants about the body.

The driver was able to reach the Fox Hill Police Station, while there the passenger succumbed to his injuries. The female driver was taken to hospital where her condition is not known at this time.

Bahamas Press has identified that 29th homicide victim as Seffen “Chubby” Rolle. His relatives issued a bulletin with a $30,000 reward for anyone with information which leads to the arrest of Rolle’s killer[s].

