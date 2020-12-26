Three Uniform Branch Officers under investigation for armed robbery and extortion

Police jeep file photo.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting at least two Defence Force marines and at least one police officer assigned to Marsh Harbour, Abaco have been brought to Nassau on a private emergency flight for an investigation into alleged armed robbery and extortion. Well, what is dis?

The group of officers had reportedly stopped a local resident who was travelling in his car after curfew hours on the island.

Instead of either arresting or warning the person, they demanded cash – even going as far as accompanying him to the ATM to withdraw funds

The officers were all caught on camera committing their crimes.The matter had been swept under dat dutty rug.

COP Paul Rolle’s and COMMANDER Raymond King’s leaderships are in trouble! Look at the corruption Minnis’ curfew orders enabled – orders that the PM demanded officers to enforce. Now look at dis!

We report yinner decide’