File photo

NASSAU| Police on the island of New Providence are investigating a drowning incident which occurred in the Eastern District, which has left a 1 year old child dead.

According to reports, Shortly after 7pm, Wednesday, 29th July, 2021 the child was at home with relatives when he wondered from the house and a few minutes later was discovered at the bottom of the swimming pool. He was transported to hospital in serious condition and later pronounced dead.

Investigations continues into this incident.