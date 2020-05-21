Tomboy mother fatally shot her 9-year-old daughter tonight in Grand Turk!

TCI police are actively investigating the fatal shooting of a 9-year-old by her mother Nygie Adams. The metal state of persons in lockdowns is hitting hard on the islands across the region. #homicide #tci

TCI| We have a sad breaking report coming out of GRAND TURK in the Turks and Caicos Islands tonight. Police on the island are reporting to BP the shooting death of a 9-year-old girl.

Bahamas Press can report the mother of the victim is being held responsible for the death of an active investigation where the young girl was fatally shot dead by her mother.

COVID19 lockdowns are taking a toll on the mental state of families around the world and in the region. We pray for the soul of the young girl.

Meanwhile, we are equally learning multiple people were shot by a ‘terrorist armed with an AR-15’ in an Arizona shopping district tonight.

We are just lost for words tonight.

We report yinner decide!