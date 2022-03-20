Top FNM and former Senator has fled the country as details of a forensic audit trace public funds!

Nassau| Bahamas Press is learning a senior former FNM Senator has left the Bahamas following an investigation and audit inside a Government Agency.

The former senator stole then sold a generator and then had those funds deposited into her personal bank account.

Now, the husband of the former Senator also left the Bahamas and has landed a bigtime job in the Caribbean.

A forensic audit has been launched into the financial decisions at the agency.

Thank Goodness for Interpole you can find anyone even in the back a hell (Russia) if they hide there.

We believe though the former Senator has gone underground deep into Atlanta and may be considering a sex change.

We ga keep reporting and let yinner keep deciding!