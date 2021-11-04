Tourism and Investment Minister Cooper Delivers more airlifts to the Bahamas!

Frontier arrives to the Bahamas!

NASSAU| Frontier Airlines Inaugural Flight from Orlando, Florida, to Nassau arrived today, November 2, at Lynden Pindling International Airport.

Addressing the ceremony to mark the arrival were the Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments, and Aviation (MOTIA) the Hon. Chester Cooper and Senior Director/Inflight Experience, Frontier Airlines Stephen W. Howell.

Also meeting the inaugural flight were: MOTIA Parliamentary Secretary John H.W. Pinder, Senator the Hon. Randy Rolle, MOTIA Deputy Director General Latia Duncombe, MOTIA Executive Director/Product Quality & Support Dr. Kenneth Romer, MOTIA Senior Manager Phelan Ferguson, and Frontier, NAD, Bahamas Customs and Bahamas Immigration Executives. (BIS Photos/Kemuel Stubbs)