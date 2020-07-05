Tourist Attractions and tours to reopen on Monday…

Statement on the resumption of tourism attractions, excursions and tours on the Family Islands

The Office of the Prime Minister wishes to advise that tourism attractions, excursions and tours will be permitted to resume operations on all Family Islands, effective Monday 6 July 2020.

Facial masks and physical distancing protocols are mandatory.

On the islands of New Providence and Grand Bahama, tourism attractions, excursions and tours may resume operations starting Monday 13 July 2020.

The re-opening of attractions, excursions and tours is part of the phased re-opening of the country’s tourism sector.