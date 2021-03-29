Traffic fatality investigation unfolding in Abaco right now….

Live scenes on an Abaco highway where a male has died in a traffic fatality…

ABACO| We are reporting now on the highway of Abaco another traffic fatality in the country.

The driver, who we have not identified as yet, lost control of the vehicle, which flipped into bushes ejecting the male victim out of the vehicle. Speed was a factor.

BP will update you further as information becomes available. Pray for the family of the victim.

We are again warning all motorist drive within the speed limit this Easter Holiday. Do not text and drive. Do not drink and drive. Drive defensively to arrive alive!

