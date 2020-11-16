Traffic Fatality victim on Grand Bahama was a young baseball pitcher from the team Predators…

Franklyn Hendield is the country’s fatality victim in Freeport on Sunday.

FREEPORT| Bahamas Press is confirming two persons were in that vehicle, which lost control on East Sunrise Highway and Sgt Major Road in Freeport Grand Bahama on Sunday.

The passenger died on the scene after being thrown some yards out of the vehicle. The victim has been identified as Franklyn Henfield, a young sportsman on Grand Bahama.

Henfield we can report was a pitcher in the baseball team Predators. He will be missed.

The female passenger was rushed to the trauma room of the Rand Memorial Hospital. Her condition is still unknown.

We want to take this time and remind our readers that seatbelts save lives, and SPEED KILLS! A word to the wise is sufficient.

BP is also breaking news that there was a shooting incident of a male on Pinedale Road just south of the Annex Baptist Church on Monday morning on New Providence island. The condition of that male is still unknown.

