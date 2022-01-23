Traffic lights at Hay and Market Street intersection need fixing as multiple accidents continue to happen!

Lights at Market and Hay Streets remain out!

NASSAU| A request from a concerned resident in the Hay and Market Street area has raised with BP a concern with a malfunctioning traffic light at that busy intersection.

Today we at BP visited the intersection and discovered the traffic light out of service. This light has been out of service for some time now and, as a result, multiple traffic accidents have occurred.

As the churrin dem returns to the classrooms this intersection becomes even more dangerous for the kids seeking safe passage crossing the streets.

For the residents of the area, for the community, for the CHILDREN WHO WILL VISIT this intersection please, someone, anyone, FIX THE TRAFFIC LIGHT at HAY AND MARKET STREETS PLEASE!

We report yinner decide!