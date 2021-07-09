Travelers blocked from entering and leaving Bimini!!!??? WHY???

Some 50 positive cases of COVID19 on Bimini in the last week alone! But Health since June 26th have only recorded 18 infected persons!

Bimini| All hell breaks loose in amd outside of Bimini as PM Minnis’ new order is not being made clear by authorities.

Residents are being told they cannot enter or leave the island, but the Emergency Order says to do so one must get a RTPCR tests. Why sensible officials on the border cannot understand this?

Why is this not clear to leaders? PEOPLE ARE STRANDED AT THE AIRPORTS NOT BEING ALLOWED TO MOVE…WHAT IS DIS?

A PCR test on the island takes 2 – 3 days to produce and the cost is from $120 – $130 per test. The local doctor’s office on Bimini does not do RTPCR tests only rapid.

Meanwhile babies as young as three years old have signs of COVID19 on Bimini. With scores of persons presenting with the virus only 430 Bimini residents are fully vaccinated.

We report yinner decide!