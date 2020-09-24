Treasury staffer dies….

Ms Shanell Green

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting the passing of Ms. Shanell Green. She is the victim from the Public Treasury staffer who died of coronavirus.

The Treasury Offices are now closed.

May she rest in peace.

Holy Trinity Anglican Organist passes…

Leroy Thompson

NASSAU| The Anglican Communion has lost a giant! Bahamas Press is reporting the passing of Holy Trinity Anglican Church’s organist Leroy Thompson.

Mr. Thompson had suffered a stroke sometime back. We pray for his family in this time of great challenge in our nation.

Rest Eternal Grant Unto Him O Lord! Amen…

Another WSC employee dies…

ABACO| There are plenty persons dying in Abaco. BP is reporting the passing of Water And Sewerage Abaco employee Sherlyn McKenzie.

Rest Eternal Grant UNTO HIm O Lord! Amen!