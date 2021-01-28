Trinidad’s Powerful Cultural ICON Singing Sandra dies…

‘Singing Sandra’ Des Vignes at 64

She woman with one of the most powerful voices in local music, Sandra ‘Singing Sandra’ Des Vignes, has died. She was 64-years-old.

News of her death broke just before 7am on Thursday, but an official cause has yet to be revealed.

Known for songs like ‘Voices from the Ghetto’, Sandra inspired many with her presence and performance.

Singing Sandra won the Calypso Monarch competition twice; in 1999 and 2003.

Tributes have been pouring in for Singing Sandra since news of her passing reached supporters and fans this morning.