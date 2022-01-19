TRIPLE SHOOTING LEAVES ONE CHURCH WOMAN DEAD WHILE ATTENDING PRAYER MEETING!

ÑASSAU| BP is reporting a 7th homicide this time unfolding in the Montell Heights Robinson Road Community. Some three persons were shot with one remaining on the scene.

That female is a homicide victim. All others were taken to hospital via private vehicle. The female had just left a Church attending prayer meeting when a male who was in a gunbattle with some others shot her several times as he fled the area.

BP has not yet identified the name of any of the victims or the suspect fleeing the scene.

We also know there was a shooting near the Cricket Club tonight. The condition of that victim is unknown.