Officers who joined the ranks recently before elections. FILE PHOTO.

NASSAU| Well Customs Officers are prepared to Walk Off The Job if the Comptroller of Customs and her sidekicks are NOT REMOVED FROM OFFICE.

OFFICERS told BP, yinner ga really see what a New Day looks like if dese victimizers sit longer in posts and Minnis done gone.

Meanwhile, at the airport a similar situation is about to play-out as Bahamians at the control tower at LPIA have been subjected to food searchs. Workers said that Is It BP. Watch the entire airport operations come to a complete stop.

BP news is usually days away before the actual events occur. Wait for it…it coming!

We report yinner decide!