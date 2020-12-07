Truck crash into electricity pole on airport road near Lake Cunningham

NEWS HAPPENING AROUND THE COUNTRY!

BP BREAKING| We are reporting a crash by a truck into an electricity pole on the main LAKE Cunningham (Airport Road) corridor this afternoon. The condition of the driver is unknown.

It is the holidays people. The roads in the area are wet. Seatbelts save lives…SPEED KILLS!

The Container Port worker dies in Florida hospital of COVID19

FREEPORT| We are reporting a COVID-19 positive victim – young man who worked at The Freeport Container Port – who was airlifted to Florida for treatment on 28th November, died on Sunday.

May he rest in peace.

BPL gets holiday lights up and on one day after BP complaint!

NASSAU| Just one day after we complained over BPL failure to erect holiday lights the roundabouts were lit. What is wrong with these people?

NO NEW COVID CASES AS ONLY 67 PAID FOR TESTS… VACCINES COMING!

Nassau| Health Officials are reporting NO COVID cases for the last 24-hours. They only tested 67 persons which is far below the standard.

There is no one in ICU anywhere in the country and for four weeks now ( Despite all the people we reported who died suddenly) Health is reporting No Deaths to Covid! Ah well!

And despite the fact that we are in a pandemic all the clinics remain close on the weekend except for Flamingo LOCATION. Ya think dey serious?

We report yinner decide!