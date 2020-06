File Photo

TCI| Bahamas Press teams are reporting out of the Turks and Caicos Islands 13 new cases of coronavirus over the weekend. The new cases are contacts from contact tracing efforts from positive victims.

These new cases in the TCI bring the number of active cases to 29; two of which are in hospital.

TCI has had a total of some 41 COVID19 cases since the pandemic began and recorded one death.

