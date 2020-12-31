Twenty-four Bahamians made the Queen’s New Year’s Honours List…

Dr. Merceline Dahl-Regis to receive the ORDER OF ST MICHAEL AND ST GEORGE – Companion (CMG) from Queen Elizabeth II

Dr Merceline Dahl-Regis

Queen Elizabeth II

NASSAU| Bahamas Press has now received notice from Buckingham Palace of the Bahamians named by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II for the 2020 New Year’s Honours.

The announcements were released yesterday. Her Majesty who has graciously conferred 24 Bahamians with honours for exemplary services to the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

Topping the list receiving the ORDER OF ST MICHAEL AND ST GEORGE – Companion (CMG) is Dr. Merceline Dahl-Regis for services to Public and Community Health.

Dr. Dahl-Regis led the fight against Covid19 in the Bahamas and today remains a consultant to the Office of the PM on the management of the pandemic. She is most deserving of this honour. Some doctors abandoned ship and left the country in the height of the COVID19 crisis.

The Queen has conferred the ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE – Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) to: James Mitchell Pinder for his services to Politics and to Business and Walter Wells for services to Business and to Industry.

The Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) has been awarded to Dr. Charles William Diggiss for his services to medicine. Also to the Chairman of the BCB, Mr. Frederik Gottlieb, for his services to politics and to industry. And His Excellency the Honourable Jeffrey Williams, who recently ended his mission in Haiti, was also awarded for his contribution to sport and civic services.

The other honours are as follows: Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Charlotte Joanne Albury. For services to Philanthropy, to Civic Engagement and to Commerce.

Jason Matthew Albury. For his contribution to Environmental Stewardship, to Altruism and to the Community.

The Reverend Remelda Carey. For services to the Community.

Captain Whitfield Neely. For services to the Nation.

Grover Martin Pinder. For services to the Community.

Ruban Roberts. For services to Business and to Civic involvement.

Chad Wilson Sawyer. For services to Business.

BRITISH EMPIRE MEDAL (BEM)

Laura Benson. For services to Religion and to Community activities.

Jeanette Elizabeth Davis. For services to the Community.

Etienne Farquharson Junior. For services to Business and to the Community.

Chenena Gibson. For services to Politics and to Civic involvement.

Neca Cecelia Knowles. For services to Business.

Linda Mae Sands. For services to the Community.

Gabriel Styles. For Religious work.

Boynell Williams. For services to the Community.

Kenneth Robert Wood. For services to Business and to Politics.

QUEEN’S POLICE MEDAL (QPM)

Assistant Commissioner Ashton Greenslade. Assistant Commissioner, The Royal Bahamas Police. Assistant Commissioner Loretta Mackey. Assistant Commissioner, The Royal Bahamas Police.

