Two Anglican priests set to leave the diocese…

Fr. Alvardo Adderley

Nassau| Bahamas Press is learning the Anglican Diocese of the Bahamas is set to release two priests from its care.

We are learning St. Andrews Anglican Church, George Town, Exuma Fr. Ethan Ferguson is set to leave the diocese for the UK.

The all inspiring priest will leave the island to begin extended studies in Europe. We wish him well.

Meanwhile, current priest in the TCI Fr. Alvardo Adderley is set to move to Canada where he will become a new pastor there. Fr. Adderley has served in many islands of the Bahamas including on Grand Bahama and Long Island.

Fr. Adderley made the announcement of his departure from the diocese during the funeral service on Saturday for Ruth Danish Watkins at St. Athanasius Anglican Church, beautiful Deadman’s Cay, Long Island. Fr. Adderley was the preacher during that service.

Canon Crosley Walkine

Meanwhile, senior Priest-in-Charge of St. Matthew’s Anglican Church Canon Crosley Walkine is set to retire this summer. He has has a long stellar career in the ministry through education along with his work in the music ministries of the church. The decent cleric will celebrate his 65th birthday and will retire in August. We wish him well!

