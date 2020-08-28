Two arrested by police after drugs were discovered at residence in Fox Hill…

Ronny Etienne Jr and Ronny Etienne Sr detained by police this morning.

NASSAU| On Friday 28th August 2020 sometime around 9:45 am police searched a Green, White and Yellow residence located Blue Berry Hill, Fox Hill.

Upon arrival at the said location officers came into contact with 2 males who gave their names Ronny Etienne Jr dob 14.2.88 and Ronny Etienne Sr. dob 9.3.69.

Officers then proceeded at the rear of the residence where they discovered a white bucket.

As a result, officers conducted a search of same and discovered a clear plastic bottle containing (9) plastic wraps, (1) paper wrap and ( 6) pill capsules all containing a quantity of suspected cocaine.

Both males were arrested and caution reference to possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply. They were transported to Fox Hill Police Station where they were booked. The exhibition was transported to DEU for further investigation.