Two Bahamians charged with Crown Land Scheme while illegal shantytowns on Abaco goes unaddressed! What is dis?

Hertha Jenkins (right), 67 and Dawson Bullard

NASSAU| A man and a woman have denied attempting to steal Crown land from the Bahamian government.

Prosecutors say Hertha Jenkins, 67, of Monastery Park, and Dawson Bullard, of Garden Hills, fraudulently accepted $61,500 from people seeking Crown land leases in Carmichael Village.

Prosecutors alleged that Jenkins received $48, 200 in fraudulent payments and Bullard got $13,300.

The scheme was uncovered after the unwitting applicants started to build on the land after Jenkins and Bullard gave them forged letters of acknowledgment from the Department of Lands and Survey.

Jenkins and Bullard denied the allegations at their arraignment before Assistant Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain.

They pleaded not guilty and were each granted $10,000 bail. They return to court in April.