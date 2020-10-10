Two Bahamians named in this year’s Queen’s Birthday honours…

Mr. Roscow Archibald Livingston Davies and Mrs Rozelda Woodside

NASSAU| Two Bahamians have been named in the Queen’s Birthday honours this year, which was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

BP is learning the Minnis Government only advanced to Bahamians to be named in the honours this year. Both were awarded The Order of the British Empire OBE.

The first honouree is Mr. Roscow Archibald Livingston Davies – For services to Sport. He you should know is also the father of noted police chaplain Fr. Stephen Davies.

Also honoured is Mrs Rozelda Woodside for her services to Education. In March this year the Government renamed the Mastic Point Primary School in North Andros in Mrs Woodside’s honour.

Having given almost six decades of service in Education Mrs Woodside helped to mold the lives of thousands of young Androsians producing students of character and competence.

BP congratulates them both on their honours.

We report yinner decide!