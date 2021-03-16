Two battle for life in hospital following that tragic boating accident in North Eleuthera on Sunday…

An inquiry must be had following the death of those three souls lost at sea in North Eleuthera – THE COUNTRY HAS YET TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENED IN THE SHOOTING AT GOVERNMENT HOUSE WHICH LEFT A MARINE DEAD!

{inset) Jay Roberts, Leanna Cartwright, Candice McDonald and Rose Carey.

Rose Carey and Quelly

ELEUTHERA| Bahamas Press is now learning two Eleutherans are battling for life following that tragic boating accident which unfolded on Sunday evening around Mann Island near Harbour Island.

Both Rose Carey and Quelly are fighting for life at this in PMH after major surgeries. They need our prayers.

Both women were airlifted to New Providence following the tragic incident, which claimed the lives of three souls.

The body of Jay Roberts were recovered on Monday morning. He was a resident of Harbour Island, who worked at a local food bank. Two women Leanna Cartwright of Gregory Town and Candice McDonald of Lower Bogue both also died during the accident, which involved two vessels with some 11 persons in total. Eight passengers were on board the smaller Boston Whaler, and three (3) people on the larger Bertram vessel.

A rescue team found seven (7) locals on the Boston Whaler – two (2) of whom were females, who were pronounced dead at the Harbour Island Clinic, another two (2) females were airlifted to New Providence for medical treatment, also one (1) male and two (2) females were treated at the Harbour Island Clinic and discharged.

The captain of a ferry (the 28 feet Bertram), was travelling en-route to Mann Island, when he heard and felt a loud bang. The captain continued, saying that he assumed his vessel had hit a rock, but later realized that it had collided with a 17ft Boston Whaler. That captain was intoxicated at the time whole operating a vessel with passengers.

Residents in the communities surrounding North Eleuthera are devastated as they crowded the dock Sunday night in a spirit of national mourning for the dead.

Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis Q.C. opened his remarks in the Parliament Monday offering his prayers to the families and the community following the tragic loss.

