Two Brothers in the Church of God dies 10 days apart…

Bishop Bishop Dudley Kelly of Eleuthera of the Upper Bogue Church passed away today! His brother Bishop Curtis A. Kelly died Christmas Day…

Bishop Dudley Kelly and Bishop Curtis A. Kelly

Bishop Dudley Kelly

ELEUTHERA| BP is learning Bishop Dudley Kelly of Eleuthera of the Upper Bogue Church of God passed away today. The loss is heart wrenching to the Church family and for the people of the island.

Special prayers for the Kelly family as this is the second loss for the family in just over a week.

The sad news today comes just 10 days following the passing of his brother Bishop Curtis A. Kelly of Delray Beach Florida. Bishop Curtis passed away on Christmas Day. He will be laid to rest this coming Friday.

Presiding Prelate of the Church of God Bishop Moses A. Johnson has extended his condolences to the Kelly family on the passing of Bishop Dudley Kelly…Bishop Johnson is also a Bluff Eleuthera homeboy.

BP sends our condolences to the family, The Church of God family and the people of Eleuthera and Florida.

May they rest in peace.