Two cases of COVID19 in Immigration Headquarters with scores exposed to the deadly virus…

NASSAU| More than 20 Immigration Officers at the Hawkins Hill Office have potentially been exposed to COVID19.

Two officers in the department have tested positive to the virus and the building has been shutdown for sanitization.

Over the weekend on Sunday Bimini Immigration Officer Allen Charlton lost his life to Covid19, having serious underlying issues.

Immigration Director hesitated to shutdown the office following the staffers having contracted the virus, but officers denied promotions, had to take charge of the situation and move to protect officers.

More covid tests are being carried out on officers and the building will remain closed until Monday May 3rd. The two officers infected with the virus are at home.

