Two charged in $1.2m coke bust

NASSAU| Two men arrested after cocaine valued at $1.2million was dropped from an airplane in Exuma have been charged.

Pilot Anton Johnson, 59, of George Town, Exuma, and John Hanna, 27, of Dignity Gardens, were arrested on Sunday.

Surveillance aircraft saw a twin engine Piper aircraft flying at low altitude over Steventon Exuma before the occupants allegedly dropped two crocus sacks from the aircraft.

Police arrested the suspects after the plane landed at Staniel Cay.

Johnson and Hanna pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to import cocaine and conspiracy to possession cocaine with intent to supply.

They also denied charges of cocaine possession with intent to supply and importation of cocaine.

Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson remanded the men to prison until Thursday when she will hold a bail hearing.