Two charged in connection with the 44th homicide, that of 17-year-old Lavard McKenzie

NASSAU| A 17-year-old and 20-year-old Franklyn Glinton were both charged today in connection with the murder of 17-year-old Lavard McKenzie who was found on London Ave in the Miller’s Heights area on Sunday.

McKenzie, you will recall, went missing on August 27th. His decomposed body was found near the fence at the back of a home just a short distance from his own home. Video footage of the three men was captured just moments before the victim went missing. His killers, who were said to be his friends, have confessed the crime to police.

The juvenile was remanded to the Simpson Penn Correctional School for boys and Glinton was remanded to the Department of Corrections until December 15th.

