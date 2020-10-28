Two gals robbed at gunpoint outside Social Services on Robinson Road attempting to purchase stolen items on FACEBOOK!

Online shoppers should meet up with their sellers inside the police station yard!

file photo

NASSAU| Two fine young gals dem were robbed at gunpoint yesterday in the area of Robinson Road near the Social Services office around noon.

The women we understand were attempting to purchase blackmarket items from a seller online who requested a meeting to trade the items at that location.

As the women pulled up a man came out of a black Mitsubishi vehicle and demanded them to turn over all their cash as he pointed a gun in their face. How unwise!

The women have reported the matter to the police. Bahamas Press is warning citizens to avoid online sellers in these “STOLEN” underground black markets.

And if you are going to meet up with people, meet them in the parking lot of a police station. BE WISE THESE DAYS and wear ya mask! I hope dey washed their hands after that incident!

Remember crime is down!

We report yinner decide!