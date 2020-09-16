Two homicides #48 and #49 overnight!

Homicide victim #48 Shamal Ferguson

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting homicides #48 and #49 both occurring in the capital.

We can confirm that the male shot multiple times on First Street, The Grove has since died in hospital. He is, Shamal Ferguson (shown above). He passed away just minutes after arriving to the emergency section via private vehicle.

We can also report – WITH NO HELP FROM POLICE – that there was a second homicide just a few hours later. This incident occurring on BALLS ALLEY just before 11pm last evening. The details of this latest homicide will come later today.

