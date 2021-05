NASSAU| Two juvenile males will be arraigned before the Magistrate’s Court today for murder and attempted murder, in connection with the stabbing death of an 11th grade Government High School (GHS) student.

On arrival at the school last week, officers were directed toward a corridor, where they found two males lying on the ground with knife wounds about the body. Victim Kemn Paul was pronounced dead on the scene. Police found the accused boys the following day.