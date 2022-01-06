Two men jailed for robbing businessman, raping relative

Magistrate Court

Two men are behind bars in connection with the armed robbery and kidnapping of well-known businessman Andrew Wilson.

According to police, three armed robbers forced their way into a home in Western New Providence on December 30 and demanded cash.

Police said the suspects separated the family and raped a 26-year-old woman.

Officers arrested two suspects in the incident a short time after getting the armed robbery report.

Garden Hills residents Dominic Stuart, 28, and Randy Williams, 27, appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt on Wednesday charged with armed robbery, kidnapping and money laundering.

Prosecutors say the pair robbed the family of $65,000 cash, and an assortment of jewelry.

They are accused of laundering the $65,000, which represented the proceeds of crime.

The robbers took some of the money from their home in western New Providence before they took Mr. Wilson and his wife to their business and forced them to open the safe.

Williams is charged with the sexual assault of a 26-year-old woman on the same date.

He’s also accused of using some of the stolen cash to buy a 2016 Honda Accord for $11,500.

The men were not required to enter pleas to the charges and were denied bail. They return to court on March 30.