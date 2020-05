Magistrate Court

BP BREAKING| Two Haitian nationals were arrested over the weekend lockdowns after they attempted to get water from a government pump. Amrose Petibeau and Rony Atinore were both attempting to draw water from a government pump on Heritage Lane in the Hospital Lane area around 4:30pm on May 16th.

The men stood before MAGISTRATE Sandadee Gardiner and admitted to breaking the lockdown order. They were both fined $400 each.

