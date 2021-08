Prophetess Patricia Knowles and Kayvon Knowles

NASSAU| Two leaders of a small local church has died after contracting Covid19.

Last week Prophetess Patricia Knowles died home battling the deadly virus. Days later her son Kayvon Knowles lost his Covid19 fight, and now just over two hours ago her husband Bishop Elijah Knowles passed away from the deadly virus while in hospital. Three members of one home.

Prophetess Knowles was the sister of former MICAL MP Miriam Emmanuel.

We report yinner decide.