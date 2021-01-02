Two more battle Covid19 from Mt Tabor and four Covid19 deaths occurred last week from PMH!

Bishop Neil Ellis.

NASSAU| More members of the Mt Tabor Baptist Church are battling COVID19 and from the looks of things the Health dashboard is not giving Bahamians a true picture of the worsening pandemic in the country.

BP can confirm former police officer Mr. Mike Ellis is right now in Doctor’s Hospital recovering and Pastor Cox is right now in PMH also recovering there. Both are expected to make full recoveries.

Recently the choir was placed on a two week quarantine after an exposure occurred and the recent death of the church’s drummer Sheffield Wallace should be a cause for concern.

But while all this is happening and as the country prepares to reopen, last week some four COVID19 related deaths occurred at PMH. The dashboard never reflected the same, only increasing its number by one following the death of The Broadcasting Corporation of the Bahamas employee Mr. Valentino Obinyear, who took to social media from his hospital bed telling the word how he battled COVID19 during the holidays.

His message was words of gratitude before passing away on Thursday.

Bahamas Press is warning Bahamians to exercise great care and safety in their moving about as COVID19 has gone nowhere!

We report yinner decide!