Two more deaths on Bimini overnight!

Grand Bahama man fell off roof in Cat Cay and dies!

Alice Town Bimini

BIMINI| Bahamas Press is reporting two more death on Bimini just after they returned from taking the vaccine in Florida.

BP can confirm the first man found unresponsive this morning was a Dominican who works at Resorts World Bimini. That male joined some 200 which took the vaccine on yesterday via a cruise into FLORIDA.

A second individual – a local resident on the island – was also was found unresponsive this morning. The island is filled with Covid19 cases with many falling ill after the US Memorial Weekend and Independence

Meanwhile a Freeport resident working on Cat Cay fell from a roof while working. He was transported to the local clinic on Bimini where he too died. That industrial accident victim goes by the first name Welly.

We report yinner decide!