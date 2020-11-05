Two murdered in two incidents over the last 24 hours Homicide #62 and #63

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting homicide #63 just hours before homicide #62 in the Peter Street community.

This latest homicide occurred inside a home on Joe Farrington Road around 10am Thursday morning.

We understand a group of men were inside a home in that area when the attacker entered the home and stabbed one of the men immediately upon gaining access in the house before fleeing the crime scene. The victim was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Less than 15 hours earlier a driveby on Peter Street left five persons shot one fatally.

Officers responded to the scene and their investigations revealed that a group of men were standing in front of a residence around 7pm, when a small Japanese vehicle approached and stopped.

Two males exited the vehicle armed with handguns and both men discharged their weapons in the direction of the group.

Five males were shot. Four of the males were transported to the hospital and are being treated for their injuries. The fifth male succumbed to his injuries on scene.

BP has not identified the victim up to presstime.

We report yinner decide!