Midwife Eldora Ferguson-Poitier

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning a nurse in the maternity ward at PMH has just died of Covid19.

Midwife Eldora Ferguson-Poitier died of the deadly virus just house ago. Pray for her family.

Ret. NURSE Gloria Strachan

Bahamas Press is reporting the passing of Ret. NURSE Gloria Strachan today. She was a devote Anglican. Mat she rest in peace.