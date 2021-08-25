Two police officers and taxi driver dies suddenly today…

Corp Burton Saunders

NASSAU| BP is reporting another reserve police officer has passed away.

Felix Johnson

Reserve Corporal Burton Saunders passed away today following a short illness leaving relatives and friends still in a state of shock.

We can also report of the passing of another police office on Grand Bahama. Officer Felix Johnson passed away suddely on today after falling ill on last week. He was a faithful member of the Holiness Ministries Agape House in Freeport.

Meanwhile, Taxi Driver 445 David “Woody” Woodside, who is FULLY VACCINATED AGAINST CORONAVIRUS, also died today.

BP is lost for words. He had many underlying issues, but David was a great Man of God. A sincere friend, and a humble christian gentleman.

He was an active member of the Church of God Prophecy and a member of the Bahamas Brass Band.

May their soul rest in peace and rise in Glory! Let us continue to pray for their families in this most difficult time.

We report yinner decide!