Two police officers injured in a shootout and one suspect shot dead by police in Pinewood!

Carlton Smith

NASSAU| Two police officers were rushed to hospital this morning after being shot in Pinewood Gardens.

The officer was responding to a domestic complaint on Cascarilla Drive when the incident escalated and the shooting took place. A male suspect was also shot during that incident.

According to the Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle who was on the scene shortly following the shooting said one of the officers was shot in the back in an attempt to protect the mother who was in a heated exchange with her son at the time. Another officer received injuries to the leg.

Bahamas Press has now identified the deceased suspect as Carlton Smith. He died on the scene.

Residents flooded the streets after hearing the sounds of gunshots being fired. Both officers are expected to make a full recovery. Meanwhile, a Squad of Police was called into the area to carry out preliminary investigations.

